John Barry Burns, age 82, from Fresno, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2020. John was born on June 8, 1938 in Fowler, California to John G. Burns and Mabel Locke Burns who have proceeded him in death.

John grew up in Fowler, California and was a graduate of Fowler High School in 1956. He was an all around athlete: he played football, basketball and water polo.

He graduated from Fresno State University in 1962 with a Bachelor's degree in Education with honors and a minor in Mathematics. Later he received his Master of Arts in Education in 1975 from Fresno State University along with his Administrative Credential.

John worked many jobs, but his main career was in education. He was a teacher at Indianola Elementary School, a math teacher at Selma High School, Vice Principal at Selma High School, and Superintendent of Kerman Unified School District. He retired in 1994.

John was an avid golfer, created beautiful stained glass art pieces, loved to read and enjoyed remodeling homes. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Selma where he became Deacon and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, CSCA, CTA, the Lions Club and Rotary Club.

He is survived by his wife Dale, son Doug and his wife Carol Burns, daughter Patti and her husband Gary Johnson, and son Scott and his wife Jennifer Burns. He was proceeded in death by his daughter Kelli Losorwith. He is survived by his sister Karen Paboojian. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the non-profit, Break the Barriers, in memory of John Burns. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.