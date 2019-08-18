Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Carbray. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Campus Bible Church 4710 N. Maple Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Carbray, a visionary who was ahead of his time in many ways, was the prime driver in building Fresno's state-of-the-art downtown stadium and bringing Triple-A baseball to Fresno. John passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10th with family at home in Fresno from complications of Alzheimers. John was born in Paris, Arkansas in 1938l Hiis wonderful mother, Helen Carbray, raised him and John's brother Sam, in Inglewood, California. He was married to Diane Carbray in 1996 and together they persisted in bringing the Fresno Grizzlies and Triple-A Baseball to Fresno, with investors in the Fresno Diamond Group in a 12-year effort to acquire a team and build a stadium. On May 1, 2002, the stadium debuted to an overflow crowd of 12,792 and provided the foundation for future renewal in the city's long-neglected downtown. Grizzlies Stadium was named the best new facility in Minor League Baseball, and Carbray was named Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year. The Fresno Grizzlies honored John and Diane at the Hot Stove Banquet in 2012 with the Al Radka Award for contributions to the community in baseball. In 2018, John was honored to be inducted into the Fresno County Hall of Fame. Carbray was a creative sports and entertainment promoter. In 1982, he founded Projects West, which brought major acts such as the Beach Boys, Reba McEntire and Jimmy Buffett to Major League and NFL stadiums to perform after games. The concept helped many teams gain new fans. In professional soccer, Carbray helped promote the U.S. to host the 1994 World Cup. As GM of the San Jose Earthquakes, he landed stars such as George Best, and In 1977, John moved to Washington D.C. and took the helm as General Manager of the Washington Diplomats. He also helped to create and name the "Shootout" in soccer, which used penalty kicks to decide a winner in games that ended in a tie. In 1969, at the age of 28, he became the youngest President of a Minor League when he was chosen to lead the Northwest League. That same year the NAPBL awarded Carbray with the League Attendance Derby. Then, along with actor Bing Russell, he turned the Portland Mavericks, an independent team, into one of the biggest stories in baseball. The short-season Mavericks attracted many more fans than Portland's Triple-A team had in twice as many games. When Sacramento rejoined the PCL after a 13-year absence, Carbray ran the operation. Playing in old Hughes Stadium, which had a short left-field fence, the team bashed home runs and played some games in shorts, and the Solons led Minor League Baseball in attendance in back-to-back years. John's contributions to the sports and entertainment industry were many, but at his core, he loved the fans and never forgot where he came from. Wherever he went, Carbray gave back to the community. 