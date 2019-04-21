Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A good name is more desirable than great riches. Proverbs 22:1 John Columbus Finley, 88, went to be with the Lord, on April 12, 2019, with his son at his side. John celebrated his 88th birthday on April 6, 2019 with friends & family at his home. John was born on April 6, 1931 in Straven, Alabama & moved to Highsplint, Kentucky when he was 1 year old. John's father worked in the coalmines of Kentucky and died when the mine caved in, John was just 13 yrs old. John went on to graduate from Evarts High School in Harlan County, Kentucky (1944); also known as 'Bloody Harlan'. In 1949, John joined the Air Force and served his country working on special weapons, achieving the rank of Master Sargent. On March 8, 1952, John married his sweetheart, Harriet Ellen Williams, the love of his life for 66 years. Harriet preceded him in death. Dad loved fishing and hunting, he taught me well, however, he always seemed to catch the biggest fish. John was all about family, spending quality time with his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. John is survived by his only child, John Finley & wife Nancy of Madera, three grandchildren; Chad Finley & wife Mel; Melissa Proctor & husband William; and Natalie Garcia & husband Eddie. Also four great-grandchildren; Brooklynn & Isaiah Proctor and Xenia & Gabriel Garcia. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday April 27 at First Southern Baptist Church; 711 Nebraska Ave; Madera, CA 93638. After the service, refreshments & lunch will be served at the church. A military funeral, with full honors, will be held at 2:00 pm Monday April 29, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, Ca. 95322. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Madera. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

