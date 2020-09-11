On August 10, 2020 John D. Knapp II, loving father of four passed away at the age of 83. John was born in Decatur, Illinois to John and Martha Knapp. Having graduated from Villanova Prepatory School in Ojai, California, he continued his academic career at The University of Arizona. He married Michele McCarthy and together they raised four children, Julie, John, Katie and Colleen. He successfully led in Sales, Marketing and Product roles in his decades-long agrochemical career, though he felt most at home walking among the furrows. John had passion for the outdoors, good food and wine, and these came together in his travels across 4 continents. He was an avid reader and known to loved ones for entertaining stories of outdoorsman adventures, ability to serve up succulent smoked meats and making everyone feel welcome by deftly placing a drink in hand. John was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Church and made giving back a priority including Hinds Hospice and Catholic Charities. John was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Martha, his brothers William and Thomas, his beloved wife of 58 years Michele and his son John. He is survived by his three daughters, Julie Matoian, Katie Cox and Colleen Jansen, his brother Jim Knapp and grandchildren John Knapp IV, Megan Postier, Mark Matoian, Nick Matoian and Caden Cox. A funeral mass will be held on September 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno, CA at 9 AM. Donations may be sent to Hinds Hospice or Catholic Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store