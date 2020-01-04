Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Eberwein. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM the Bridge Church 3438 E. Ashlan Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John David Eberwein, 77, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2019 at his home. He and his surviving wife, Judy, shared nearly 23 years of a happy marriage, with their beloved dog, Tuxedo, at their side. Born in Fresno on October 9, 1942, to Elsie Agnes Gatti and Francis "Bud" David Eberwein. John's surviving brothers, James and Neil, recall how hard John worked at school despite being denied access to sign language and literacy the first 17 years of his life. Nevertheless that didn't stop John from becoming one of the very few Deaf students who graduated from Fresno Unified. Because of that experience, John advocated for Deaf children's right to American Sign Language and Deaf Culture. John continued to pursue education after Fresno, attending the California School for the Deaf in Berkeley as a post-graduate. Those two years at Berkeley opened John's eyes to the world, and he blossomed into a full human being thanks to the love of his family and the Deaf community. After Berkeley, John attended Riverside Community College, earning an Associate's degree. He landed a job with the U.S. Forestry Service as a draftsman, and went on several expeditions at the Yosemite area. John's infectious smile and energy will be remembered by all; you could feel his happiness at being engaged in the community and all members. John loved to hike and travel across parks, especially the Half Dome at Yosemite. He enjoyed Deaf-led cruises and had fond memories of Alaska. Aside from enjoying the outdoors, John was also athletic, swimming in his pool on a daily basis, riding bicycles, and golfing. He enjoyed woodworking, and would produce handcrafted gifts for family members. John was a proud resident of Fresno all his life, finding joy in the Deaf community and its members. He was active with Fresno's Deaf senior citizens, the Bridge Deaf Fellowship, and in his earlier years, the Far West Golf Association of the Deaf and Deaf baseball teams. He thrived being a grandfather to Lael Eberwein Zornoza, Carter Bell and Piper Bell. He is also grateful to share the same school, California School for the Deaf, with his children, David and Adele Ann, and grandson, Lael. In the last decade of John's life, he enjoyed attending all his grandchildren's athletic events as well as Deaf California's sports events. John is also survived by sisters-in-law Jill Eberwein and Nancy Eberwein, nieces Hillis, Kristin, Noelle, and Alexis Eberwein, and stepdaughter Melissa Bell, and his previous wife, Beth Lipston, mother of his children. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Bridge Church, 3438 E. Ashlan Avenue, at 1:00 PM. Donations in John's memory can be made to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Center, at dhhsc.org Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

