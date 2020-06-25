John David Freitas
1958 - 2020
John David Freitas passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family. John was born on October 8, 1958 in San Jose, California. He grew up in Morgan Hill. His family moved to Fresno in 1977, as he would later go on to build a family and call the valley his home. He married the love of his life, Rose Freitas on September 29, 1984. Together they had two children, John and Shelby. John was a dedicated employee of MacLac for 35 years where he was in paint sales and sold industrial coatings and lacquers. He enjoyed bowling with his family and friends and was passionate about the sport. John was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. His infectious smile and laughter will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, John David Freitas. He is survived by his wife, Rose Freitas of 35 years; son, John Freitas; daughter, Shelby Goddard and her husband, Matthew; mother, Nancy Freitas; sister, Jennifer White; and brother, Jeff Freitas. A private service will be held at Sanger Cemetery. Family and friends may contact the family regarding a gathering that will be held following the service on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Rose and family, words will not ease your pain but love of family, and friends will help while God holds all of you tight in his arms giving you strength through the coming days. John will be missed by many.
Jack & Elaine Gallo
Friend
June 24, 2020
He was a wonderful man. Enjoyed bowling with him and Rose. Sorry for your loss.
Theresa, Eddy, Holly, Jarrod and Eddy JR Hollingsworth
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
HE WAS ALOT OF FUN, ENJOYED BOWLING WITH HIM AND ROSE, OUR PRAYERS GO OUT TO YOUR FAMILY.
BILL AND KRISTIN Farmer
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your loving family
Mac McLellan
June 23, 2020
John was a happy guy who was so proud of his family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Joanie Muse
Friend
June 22, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Karle
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike @ Mary McGlennon
Friend
