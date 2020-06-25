John David Freitas passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home and surrounded by family. John was born on October 8, 1958 in San Jose, California. He grew up in Morgan Hill. His family moved to Fresno in 1977, as he would later go on to build a family and call the valley his home. He married the love of his life, Rose Freitas on September 29, 1984. Together they had two children, John and Shelby. John was a dedicated employee of MacLac for 35 years where he was in paint sales and sold industrial coatings and lacquers. He enjoyed bowling with his family and friends and was passionate about the sport. John was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. His infectious smile and laughter will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, John David Freitas. He is survived by his wife, Rose Freitas of 35 years; son, John Freitas; daughter, Shelby Goddard and her husband, Matthew; mother, Nancy Freitas; sister, Jennifer White; and brother, Jeff Freitas. A private service will be held at Sanger Cemetery. Family and friends may contact the family regarding a gathering that will be held following the service on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store