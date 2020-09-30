John Diaz Guzman, 86, passed away September 23, 2020. John was born February 9, 1934 in Niland, California to Jose and Santos Guzman and was one of 14 siblings. John considered Clovis, California his hometown where he resided for the last 40 years. He would refer to Clovis as "God's Country." He was a truck driver most of his life and retired at 68 years old. At the age of 43, John lost his left leg in an accident while at work. However, that didn't stop him from working. With rehabilitation and the use of a prosthetic leg, he continued driving truck and eventually started his own "Guzman Trucking" business. He was a hardworking man who was determined to provide for his wife and children. He enjoyed singing old folk songs and old "Hank Williams" songs while driving his semi-diesel truck. He loved his wife dearly who was the light of his life and enjoyed being surrounded by family, especially at Christmas time and birthday celebrations. He liked to chat and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed his home and was very proud of his backyard. John loved the Lord and his Catholic faith. In 2014, he had his marriage blessed and after many years of being away, received the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Holy Communion. John is survived by his wife Socorro and ten children, Linda Hooton and her husband Marty; Johnny Guzman Jr.; Diana Hovde and her husband Rip; Suzanne Guzman Garcia; Martha Martinez and her husband Johnny; George Laris and his wife Shelly; Sara Liulamaga and her husband Lewis; Kathee Wilkey and her husband Bobby; Susie Ataide and her husband Darryk; Michelle Sweeney and her husband Jeff. He is also survived by his siblings Clara Veloz and Manuel Guzman and 34 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Clovis Funeral Home, 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 929 Harvard Ave., Clovis, CA. Burial to follow at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave. Clovis, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store