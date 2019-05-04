Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Service 11:30 AM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Now resting in peace is John Edward Castle, born in Gilmore Texas to Bunker and Ethel Castle on June 24, 1925. John and his brother spent their early years in Texas and, after their mother died, moved with their father to Spokane Washington. As an independent, young man, John broke wild mustangs in Montana, often sleeping under the stars and reciting cowboy music and poetry and teaching himself to play the harmonica. At a young age John enlisted in the Army where he served in active duty for 5 years, including serving time in Japan. John was a devout Army man and later served 31 years in the Army National Guard. John and his wife Ruth lived in Pasa Robles and Clovis, California and raised four children; Tanya, John ("Jay"), Betsy and Diantha. John was a public school Now resting in peace is John Edward Castle, born in Gilmore Texas to Bunker and Ethel Castle on June 24, 1925. John and his brother spent their early years in Texas and, after their mother died, moved with their father to Spokane Washington. As an independent, young man, John broke wild mustangs in Montana, often sleeping under the stars and reciting cowboy music and poetry and teaching himself to play the harmonica. At a young age John enlisted in the Army where he served in active duty for 5 years, including serving time in Japan. John was a devout Army man and later served 31 years in the Army National Guard. John and his wife Ruth lived in Pasa Robles and Clovis, California and raised four children; Tanya, John ("Jay"), Betsy and Diantha. John was a public school teacher for over 30 years. His favorite subject was history and he took pride in opening up young minds to become independent thinkers. Active politically, John hosted a TV and radio show for many years in which he discussed politics and hosted a variety of personalities. With courage, John navigated through controversy and took on many local issues of his day. While living on a ranch in Clovis, John married his second wife Phyllis in September, 1989. The two later moved to Catalina, Arizona where they retired and maintained a half acre garden. John became Step Dad to Scott, Terri and Cindy Nelson. At the time of his passing, John and Phyllis were living in Salinas, California where John still played his harmonica and sang cowboy music. John is survived by his wife Phyllis, his 7 adult children, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services for John will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:30 at the Whitehurst Chapel located at 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA 93704, followed by a graveside service at Belmont Memorial Park. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close