John (Jack) Fletcher Ellis, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at age 82. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 18th at First United Methodist Church, 1461 11th Street, Reedley. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service. He is survived by his wife Barbara Kutzner, their daughter Sarah and stepson Justin Munk of Fresno, CA, his daughter Karen Ellis Joslin of Hendersonville, NC, his son Clark Ellis and his wife Kathy of Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the Reedley Rotary Club at https://www.reedleyrotary.com/ or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 16, 2019