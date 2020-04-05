John G. Delgado (1931 - 2020)
John G. Delgado was born on September 25, 1931, in Fowler, CA. John passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord & Savior on March 17, 2020. John was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the Navy from 1950 - 1954. He served his term off the east coast of Korea on the destroyer U.S.S. Orleck. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of John's life will be postponed until further notice. Remembrances may be made in John's name to: Central Valley , 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, CA, or .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 5, 2020
