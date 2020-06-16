JOHN gagliardi

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John "Junior" Gagliardi on June 11, 2020. John was born November 5, 1934 and was the first born to Giovanni and Chiarina Gagliardi who had immigrated from Italy. He attended Clovis schools and graduated from Clovis Union High School. John served in the Army from 1958-1960 along side Elvis Presley at Fort Hood, Texas. John was owner/partners of Herb Schwartz and Sons for many years. Later, he was a devoted employee for over 40 years at National Equipment. His sense of humor was enjoyed by all and he never met a stranger. He truly loved his family and friends. John was a devoted and generous uncle to his five nieces and nephews. He is survived and will be missed by: His brother, Jim and wife,Maryvonne His brother, Vic and wife, Rita His nieces and their husbands: Natalie / John Blowers Kelsey/ Scott Saxer Tessa and Christian Heilbut Nephews: Vincenzo & Nicholas Gagliardi In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to: Saint Agnes - Hospice 1111 E. Spruce Avenue Fresno, Ca 93720

