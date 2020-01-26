John Gerald Stokle, an English-born educator known for his playful sense of humor and faith in the power of learning, died in Fresno surrounded by family. He was 89.

Known for his lyrical English accent and merry charm, Gerry worked for 45 years as a teacher, professor, and dean. He was known for his sympathetic ear and respect for the faculty's needs. Gerry shared his joyful enthusiasm for life with each and everyone, be they his family, a store clerk, or a new neighbor. His encouraging words lifted the spirits of those around him.

Born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Gerry grew up in County Durham where he survived World War II air raids and sang as a cathedral choirboy. After receiving a bachelor's degree at Sheffield University, Gerry worked in France as an English tutor. Hungry for more adventure, he sailed on HMS Samaria for Canada in 1954, settling in British Columbia where he began his career in education that would include earning two master's degrees, becoming a vice principal, and eventually a dean.

At the suggestion of a friend, Gerry moved to Berkeley, California for more opportunity. There he earned a Master of Arts in Geography at the University of California. On Halloween 1965 he met Eleanor Bousfield. Two years later they were married.

Gerry, landed a teaching position at Fresno City College in 1967, settled in Fresno, where he and Ellie raised their twin sons, Brian and Craig. Later, as Associate Dean of Social Sciences, Gerry would say his proudest professional achievements were the establishment of the Child Development Center and creating new degree programs.

As a man of education, Gerry was an avid watcher of news and PBS supporter. Traveling and tending to his rose bushes brought him great pleasure.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Ellie Stokle, son Brian and wife Sara, son Craig and wife Heather, granddaughters Ella and Sloane, as well as extended family and beloved friends. He will always be remembered for his lively wit and buoyant personality that warmed and inspired friends, family, and nearly everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial will take place on Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m., at Chapel of the Light, 1620 W. Belmont, Fresno, CA. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , donate.cancer.org/, 2222 W. Shaw #201, Fresno 93711, or to Valley Public Television, valleypbs.org/donate/, 1544 Van Ness, Fresno 93721.