John Ghormley

John passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 85. He attended Fresno High School, was a star basketball player and graduated with the class of 1953. After High School, he entered the military and served his country for several years after which he was honorably discharged. Not long after, he married and became a father to his only son, John jr. John was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He hunted and fished throughout much of the western US all his life. He also made numerous trips to Africa to hunt as well as many trips to the Caribbean and Mexico to fish. John was successful for many years in industrial sales which saw him work in several industries throughout his career. His customers loved to see him and he would always greet them with a bit of wit and humor with each visit. He is survived by his son John and his brother Peter, both of whom live in Washington State. Remembrances can be made in John's name to Duck's Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or to donor's favorite conservation charity.

