John William Haugan passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 88. John was born December 12, 1931 in Minnesota to Ole and Catharine Haugan. John served in the Air Force from 1950-54 as a mechanic and crew member on B-36 Peacemaker. When John left the Air Force he came to Fresno and Graduated from CSU Fresno with his teaching credential and taught in the Clovis Unified School District for 39 years, most recently at Gateway High School where he was known and loved by many. John was a member of the American Legion post #147 in Clovis, CA and a 3rd Degree Mason with the Los Palmas-Ponderosa Lodge #366 in Fresno, CA. In 1953 John married Rosanne B Paul in Texas and in 1975 Franka A. Antunovich in Fresno, CA. John is survived by his brother Dennis F. Haugan and his wife Madeline of Lodi, two sons from his first marriage, Jon Randal and his wife Alison in Fresno and Paul Eric and his wife Barbara and their daughters Emily and Jessica in Washington State. John is also survived by his wife Franka. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292