John Henry DeRuiter
John Henry DeRuiter was born in Hanford, California on April 21, 1952 to Henry and Mata DeRuiter. He was the youngest of four brothers. He left this world suddenly to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29 th at the age of 68. John was a well-respected family man who will be remembered for hisintegrity and knowledge of agriculture. He was active in the banking/agri-finance industry for over 40 years. He lived for the relationships he built over the years as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend. He took great pride in attending and being involved in his children's numerous extracurricular activities and athletics. In retirement, he was looking forward to traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Mata DeRuiter; and his brothers, Leonard and Donald DeRuiter. John is survived by his daughter, Gretchen Heinrich, and her husband, Robby; his daughter, Jordan Mosier and her husband, Evan; his son, Jacob DeRuiter; and his five grandchildren, Nathan, Grace, Kendyl, Jacob Jr., and Juniper. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald DeRuiter; his sisters-in-law, Judy and Rose DeRuiter; numerous nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends. John also leaves behind a legacy of special friendships with his Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brothers.Due to the current restrictions, only private services will be held. A visitation will be held on September 22 nd from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the People's Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, Ca. The family will host a Celebration of Life for John on a future date. Family and Friends are invited to view John's full obituary and legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
People's Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
People's Funeral Chapel
501 North Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
5595845591
