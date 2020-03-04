Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Heidebrecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Heidebrecht was born in Corn, OK to Henry Heidebrecht and Anna (Hebert) Heidebrecht. He grew up on his family's wheat farm, attending the one-room local school house. He attended Weatherford State college before enlisting in the Navy. He served as an ambulance medic in Japan during the Korean War. John continued his education at Tabor College where he met his future wife, Vera Janzen, daughter of Neil Janzen and Martha (Krause) Janzen. Upon graduation, their first child, John Neil, was born. The family moved to Lawrence, KS where John continued his education at Kansas Univ and taught in the English dept at Hillsboro. During that period, he welcomed two more children, Susan Marie and Paul Henry. The family moved to MO where John taught at So Eastern MO State College. A fourth child, Joseph Edward was born. In 1969 the family moved to Dinuba, CA before finding a home in Fresno. John applied his love of the natural world to his landscaping business and worked at Yosemite and Las Palmas nurseries. John loved to spend time with his children day hiking in the Sierras and reading to them at night. He delighted his children with songs of cowboys, outlaws and the open prairie. After retiring, John returned to Corn, OK where he wrote a column for the local newspaper called "On the Prairie". He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and his son, Paul Henry. He is survived by his former wife, Vera, and their children John Neil, Susan and husband Larry Cusick, Joseph and wife Melanie Mueller and grandchildren Neil and Benjamin Cusick and Lucca Heidebrecht. The family wishes to thank the CA Veterans Home for the loving and professional care they gave during the last years of John's life. A memorial service will be held at Willow Avenue Mennonite Church in Clovis on Sunday March 8 from 2:00-3:00 pm.

