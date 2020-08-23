1/1
JOHN KINNUNEN
1926 - 2020
Bill was born November 10, 1926 to parents, Charles and Jennie Kinnunen in San Joaquin, California, where he was a life-long resident. After a hitch in the U.S Navy, after the end of WWII, he returned to San Joaquin to farm cotton for over 70 years. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Anna; his brother, Ed Kinnunen; and his sister, Helen Etcheberry. He is survived by son Gerald and his wife Laurie; grandson, Matthew and his wife Tamara; granddaughter, Tami and her husband Jeff Biesenthal; granddaughter, Kristina and her husband Daniel Sousa. He is also survived by his loving seven great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private service and interment. Stephens & Bean Chapel 202 N. Teilman Ave. Fresno, Ca 93706

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
