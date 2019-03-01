John Leonard Fakunding

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. May the God who "binds up the..."
    - T W
  • "Sorry about your loss.please accept my condolences.May God..."

John Leonard Fakunding of Beaufort, South Carolina. John was raised in Fresno, California. He attended Bullard High School from 1960-1964 and graduated from Fresno State College with a degree in chemistry. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California at Davis. He is survived by his loving wife Patti, predeceased by his parents, Edward and Roseanne Fakunding, and his younger brother Mark.
Funeral Home
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.