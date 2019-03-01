John Leonard Fakunding of Beaufort, South Carolina. John was raised in Fresno, California. He attended Bullard High School from 1960-1964 and graduated from Fresno State College with a degree in chemistry. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California at Davis. He is survived by his loving wife Patti, predeceased by his parents, Edward and Roseanne Fakunding, and his younger brother Mark.
