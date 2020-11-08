1/1
John LeRoy Cook
1959 - 2020
John LeRoy Cook
May 25, 1959 - November 1, 2020
Fresno , California - He was survived by his mother Martha, his wife Desiree, his former wife Carolyn, his 5 children. John Jr., Nicole, Ashley, Josh, and Kaitlin. His 8 grandchildren Jayden, Samuel, Deven, Juliet, Emmanuel, Ezra, Levi, and Zavien. His brothers Donald, Everett Jr. and his sister Janice. He is now with the Lord, his brother Ronald, and his father Everett Sr. He was loved by all, and will forever live in our hearts


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Chapel
