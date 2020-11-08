John LeRoy Cook

May 25, 1959 - November 1, 2020

Fresno , California - He was survived by his mother Martha, his wife Desiree, his former wife Carolyn, his 5 children. John Jr., Nicole, Ashley, Josh, and Kaitlin. His 8 grandchildren Jayden, Samuel, Deven, Juliet, Emmanuel, Ezra, Levi, and Zavien. His brothers Donald, Everett Jr. and his sister Janice. He is now with the Lord, his brother Ronald, and his father Everett Sr. He was loved by all, and will forever live in our hearts





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store