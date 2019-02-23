Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Little. View Sign

John A. Little, Silver Star Medal Recipient, dies at 81 On March 6, 1969, during a six-hour battle involving over 40 helicopters of the 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion of the 1st Cavalry Division, in the South Vietnamese city of Bien Hoa, Little ignored North Vietnamese fire hitting his own AH-1G Cobra Attack Helicopter as he pinpointed devastating fire on the enemy positions. He personally made six more trips into that hot LZ under intense enemy fire. Without hesitation he dove his own helicopter directly into the intense anti-aircraft fire, remaining on target, and directing other attack helicopter crews. In addition to the Silver Star in 1969, he was awarded with three Distinguished Flying Crosses during his first Vietnam tour in 1966 when he flew UH-1M Huey Gunships with the 114th Assault Helicopter Company. Little inauspiciously began his military career at the age of 17 when his high school Priest-Principal invited him to join the military instead of graduating. His mother Ida allowed him to join the Air Force, and he was promoted to Airman First Class during his first tour in South Korea. He returned to California seeking new adventures, so he enlisted in the Madera National Guard. Rising to Staff Sergeant, he then earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant as an Officer Candidate School graduate in 1960. His two postwar tours to Korea; 82nd Airborne Division deployment to the Dominican Republic; two combat tours to Vietnam; and numerous schools were long and continuous. For over 10 of their almost 30 years of marriage, the lion's share of raising their seven children fell to his former wife Mary. At the University of Southern Mississippi, he earned a bachelor's degree in History and Political Science. He earned a master's degree in Criminology from Wichita State University and a second master's degree in Political Science from Calif. State University, Fresno. His unwavering regard for the Vietnamese people continued throughout his life, and he taught US Citizenship classes in the "Little Saigon" community near Los Angeles on Saturdays. He taught English as a Second Language (ESL) as a full-time professor at both UC Irvine and a community college. John was happiest when spending time with his grandchildren, children, nieces and nephews, family and friends, and his college students. He visited his children and grandchildren whenever possible, at his home in Fresno, or in England and Virginia. John Little was a patriot, lived a lifetime in service to his country, and believed that Americans should honor their citizenship. John loved the Army and was a hard charger. He was an avid reader of history, war, and international affairs. He never stopped learning as a student and classroom professor. He enjoyed his morning coffee and cigarettes while reading the newspaper on the sun-soaked patio. He liked his evening Irish Mist whiskey and weekend Washington Redskins football games. His older brother Don became a second father to him after John's father Henry died. Not surprisingly, both Don and John retired from the Army as Lieutenant Colonels. Don's wife Donna would frequently joke that God saved her brother Gary and the Army saved Johnny. His 29-year marriage to the former Mary Garibay ended in divorce, yet neither remarried. Mending fences after the tragic loss of their daughter Laura, they remained friends and said their heartwarming goodbyes at the end. Surviving children and grandchildren include: son Michael and his wife Diana; son Jeffrey and his son Matthew; daughter Denise and her husband Bill; and daughter Theresa, her husband Michael, and their children, Sabrina, Seth, and Sophia. Grandchildren also include: Erik; Daniel; Christine; and William, his wife Dylan, and their daughter Hallie. 