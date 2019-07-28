John Lowe

Obituary
John Shing Lowe of Reedley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nora of 70 years, four children, Janet Sturgeon, Dennis (and Justina) Lowe, Larry Lowe, and Joyce (and Anthony) Loo; six grandchildren, Tiffany (and Derrick) Reimer, Eric Lowe, Kelli Lowe, Skyler Loo, Aja Loo, and Kaelyn Hodson. Visitation: Tues. July 30 5-8pm at Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South J St, Dinuba, CA. Services: Wed, July 31 at 11am at First Baptist Church: 2080 Tollhouse Rd, Clovis, CA. Grave site: Mtn. View Cemetery at 1411 Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA. Donations may be made to the Chinese Cultural Center: 500 South Akers, St, Visalia, CA, 93277
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 28, 2019
