Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Lowe Ripley II, born September 6, 1922, passed away peacefully the morning of March 27, 2019 in Fresno, CA at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his first wife Aileen Ripley, his daughter Judy Bidart, his sister Frances Gardner, and his second wife Doris Ripley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Ripley; his five grandchildren: Kelli Ripley, Donald Ripley, Naissa Foster, Katy Bidart, and Jory Bidart; and is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Judy Ripley, Connor Ripley, Sawyer Anderson, Noe Foster, and John Foster. John Ripley, born in Sawtelle, CA, moved to Oklahoma at a young age where her he attended Stony Point Elementary for five years. In 1932 his family traveled to California settling in Raisin City. By the time John was in the 5th grade, he was picking cotton and grapes, cutting and hauling hay and alfalfa on the farm his father and uncle established. In 1936 he started high school at Caruthers H.S. and graduated in 1940. He excelled in college prep and agriculture classes with hopes of going to college, earning a scholarship to Cal Poly. In 1942 John gave up his farm deferment and voluntarily joined the Navy where he served on board the USS Burns DD588 Destroyer. He originally was a radar operator, but then was assigned as a 40-millimeter Gunner's Mate. He served until Japan surrendered. After meeting in early 1941, John married his first love, Aileen Wise, on March 4th, 1945 while he was on leave. They eventually settled in Fresno and raised their two children, Jeff and Judy. In 1946, John entered the plastering trade working for M.E. Summers Co. until he ventured out and started his own business. He retired in 1984. In 1987, he lost his first love Aileen to cancer. He was able to find love again with the help of his sister, Frostie, who introduced him to Doris Green. They were wed in April of 1989 and were happily married until her death in July of 2018. John lived life to the fullest and loved with all of his heart. He was extremely proud of his life, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Whitehurst Funeral Home in Fresno, CA. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 10am in their chapel. John Lowe Ripley II, born September 6, 1922, passed away peacefully the morning of March 27, 2019 in Fresno, CA at the age of 96. He is preceded in death by his first wife Aileen Ripley, his daughter Judy Bidart, his sister Frances Gardner, and his second wife Doris Ripley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Ripley; his five grandchildren: Kelli Ripley, Donald Ripley, Naissa Foster, Katy Bidart, and Jory Bidart; and is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Judy Ripley, Connor Ripley, Sawyer Anderson, Noe Foster, and John Foster. John Ripley, born in Sawtelle, CA, moved to Oklahoma at a young age where her he attended Stony Point Elementary for five years. In 1932 his family traveled to California settling in Raisin City. By the time John was in the 5th grade, he was picking cotton and grapes, cutting and hauling hay and alfalfa on the farm his father and uncle established. In 1936 he started high school at Caruthers H.S. and graduated in 1940. He excelled in college prep and agriculture classes with hopes of going to college, earning a scholarship to Cal Poly. In 1942 John gave up his farm deferment and voluntarily joined the Navy where he served on board the USS Burns DD588 Destroyer. He originally was a radar operator, but then was assigned as a 40-millimeter Gunner's Mate. He served until Japan surrendered. After meeting in early 1941, John married his first love, Aileen Wise, on March 4th, 1945 while he was on leave. They eventually settled in Fresno and raised their two children, Jeff and Judy. In 1946, John entered the plastering trade working for M.E. Summers Co. until he ventured out and started his own business. He retired in 1984. In 1987, he lost his first love Aileen to cancer. He was able to find love again with the help of his sister, Frostie, who introduced him to Doris Green. They were wed in April of 1989 and were happily married until her death in July of 2018. John lived life to the fullest and loved with all of his heart. He was extremely proud of his life, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Whitehurst Funeral Home in Fresno, CA. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 10am in their chapel. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close