John P. Martinez, was born June 24, 1931, in Fresno, California. He passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Emma, and his two daughters, Yvonne Martinez and Johanna Magana. Visitation will be held at Palm La Paz on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm. A burial mass will be held at St. John's Cathedral on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9am. Interment to follow at Fowler Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020