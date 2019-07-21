Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 6:00 PM Fig Garden Swim and Racquet Club 4722 North Maroa Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

A Fresno native, John Moffat was a CPA practicing for almost 40 years serving clients primarily in the San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area. Through business friendships John became involved in community service early on in his career. Serving on numerous non-profit boards for over 30 years, he was very involved in redevelopment efforts for downtown Fresno as well as historic preservation projects within the greater Fresno community. Most important and close to his heart though was his service for church and love for his church family. John's interests were varied and included a lifelong love of sports, as both a player and spectator, a love of Shakespeare, poetry, the works of Arthur Conan Doyle, and music - most profoundly jazz. John grew up listening to many great jazz musicians and played saxophone from elementary school through college. His love and appreciation of music was an essential part of his daily life. John has many long-time local friends in Fresno with whom he attended Fresno High School and California State University, Fresno. Those, and many other friends in his life, his family and colleagues, know him as a good man, a person of integrity, as someone who always loved helping others, and a man of deep faith, possessing a wonderful sense of humor and love of life. John's family includes his wife Jill, his mother Pat Moffat, his sister Barbara Henkel, his niece Catherine Hopkins, his nephew Andrew Henkel, and five grand nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 6PM at the Fig Garden Swim and Racquet Club, 4722 North Maroa, Fresno, CA 93704. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Church of Christ, Scientist, 280 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 21, 2019

