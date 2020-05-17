John Mon Murao Sr. (Certified Public Accountant of Fresno) was born in Bangar, La Union, Philippines on November 24, 1933. He passed away in Fresno on April 29, 2020 at the age of 86. He went to University of the East with BSBA Accountancy, CPA. Board Passer in the Philippines and USA. He was the President and General Manager of Greater Manila Garment Center Inc., Philippines. Main Branch, New York City. College Professor of prestigious Universities in Manila, Philippines. Former Auditor of SyCip Gorres Velayo and Co. (Philippine multidisciplinary professional services firm). Author of Auditing Theory widely used in Auditing Review for CPA exams in Manila Philippines. Master's Program President at Asian Institute of Management Makati, Philippines. Masters in accountancy in the Philippines and USA. President of Holy Name Society at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Philippines and Member of Knights of Columbus Council at St. Anthony of Padua, Fresno. He is preceded in death by his wife Cristina Reynoso Murao; sons John "Bobot" Murao Jr. and Jose "Jojo" Murao; parents Silvestre Maon Mon and Maria Morden Murao; siblings Norberta Murao Catbagan and Catalina Mon Murao. He is survived by his daughters Sue Jones, Jojie Stallard, Jean Drelick, Jocelyn Armada, Judy Francisco, Juliet Murao, Janette Smith, Jeannie Viray; sons Jeffrey Murao and Jerome Murao; siblings Dominador Mon Murao and Rodolfo Mon Murao. 32 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Visitations will be at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home, Fresno on May 19, 20 and 21 from 5pm to 7pm. Committal Service will be at Belmont Memorial Park, Fresno on May 22 at 10am.

