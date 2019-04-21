John Mortillaro was born in his family home on May 15, 1919 and passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 99. He was the eighth child of ten born to Sicilian immigrants, Antonina Sortino & Cologero Mortillaro. John grew up in West Fresno and attended Lincoln Elementary and Edison High Schools. He was drafted in the Army of the United States and before being sent to Europe he married the love of his life, Mamie Giannetta. They were to celebrate 75 years of a loving marriage on July 23, 2019. John & Mamie have three daughters. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put his family first. He taught by example and was always kind and generous with all he met. In 1952, John along with partners, formed Quality Homes Construction, builders of Hallmark Homes. He loved his work and enjoyed providing the American Dream for many Fresno families. John was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed years of fishing along with sharing his passion of duck hunting at the club. He spent decades enjoying the comradery of friends during duck season. John was the oldest living member at Fort Washington Country Club. Since the 1960's he looked forward to his Wednesday and Friday games along with spending time at the 19th hole. John and Mamie enjoyed entertaining at their home in Shaver Lake and loved creating memories with their grandchildren and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Frank, Phillip, Paul of Fresno, Michael of Connecticut; sisters Mamie Sant 'Agata, Frances and Josephine Mortillaro, Ann Giglio and Rosalie Tracy, all of Fresno. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mamie; daughter Carol Parker and husband Alton of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Janet Heinrich and husband Terry of Clovis; Cathy Noyan and husband Mehmet of Fresno. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Buck Parker of Salt Lake City, Joseph Parker and Shelley of Jackson Hole, Camille Thomas and husband Dr. Casey of Jackson Hole, James Heinrich of Long Beach, Ann Heinrich of Fresno, Johnny Noyan of Clovis, Angela Feiner and husband, Daniel of Los Angeles. Also, surviving are great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Julian Feiner, Ella and Macy Parker, Jack and Luca Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens for their kindness shared. A special thank you to friends and caregivers Leticia, Lorene, Gloria and Terza along with St. Agnes Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Therese, 1410 N Wishon Ave, in Fresno, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in John's memory to the Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E Floradora, Fresno, CA 93728. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814