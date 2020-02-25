Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Munn. View Sign Service Information Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba 189 South J Street Dinuba , CA 93618 (559)-591-1919 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Orange Cove , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Reed Munn was born on March 3, 1922, and passed away on February 4, 2020, a month before his 98th birthday. Known to family and friends as "Reed", he was born and reared in Orosi as the only child of Stanley and Addie Munn. Reed grew up in a farming family. His maternal grandfather, John R. Reed (part of the family that founded Reedley), was a wheat farmer, and his father, Stanley, helped establish some of the early orange groves in the Orange Cove area. As a boy, Reed had an opportunity to roam the local countryside and the Sierras surrounding Wilsonia. Reed attended Orosi Elementary and High Schools and played on the Orosi High basketball team. His education continued at Visalia Junior College (now College of the Sequoias) and the UC "Farm" at Davis, but was interrupted by service in the Navy during WWII ; during which Reed traveled to military schools across the United States, learned to fly, was commissioned as an ensign, and served on a ship in the Pacific. After the war, he finished his studies at Davis and married his college sweetheart, Ann Allen of Sutter Creek, in August of 1947. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012, a few months before Ann passed away. Together, Reed and Ann reared three sons and two daughters and built two homes. The first was in Orosi, where they lived until 1966, and then the home of their dreams on a hill between orange and olive groves near Orange Cove. He and Ann enjoying skiing in the winter and spending summers with their family in the mountains at Wilsonia, where Reed delivered papers as a boy, and near Silver Lake in Northern CA. Later in life, Reed and Ann traveled throughout the United States, parts of Canada, the British Isles, and New Zealand. He was proud to be a grower of oranges and olives and lived on his ranch until 2018, when he moved to Quail Park in Visalia. Reed worked long hours on the farm but somehow found time to serve on the Orosi School Board, was a trustee and then deacon at the local Presbyterian Church, and was a Past Master of the Orosi Masonic Lodge. He was always on the lookout for something new, whether it was improved crop practices, better farm equipment, and trucks, solar water heating, electricity from the sun, and even used an iPhone in his later years. Reed also loved growing native California plants that surrounded his home, including succulents and cactus gardens. He was still landscaping - adding plants and moving large rocks into his 90's. Reed is survived by and will be greatly missed by his children, John Jr. (Shelley), Sarah Franscioni (Hal), Jennifer (Roberto Brady), Dana (Cynthia), and Andrew (Stacey Pratt), his eight grandchildren, Kimberly Munn, Alison Munn, Jessica Munn (Brian McClain), John Franscioni (Anne), Matt Franscioni, Reed Munn (Kayla), Daniel Munn (Nancy), Thomas Munn and three greatgrandchildren, Emily Franscioni, Chase Franscioni, and Julian Reed Munn. Much changed during Reed's lifetime, but his love for his family stayed the same. His family would like to thank those who helped take care of Reed, both at his house and at Quail Park. A memorial celebration of Reed's long and productive life will be held at 12 PM on February 29 at the First Presbyterian Church in Orange Cove, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church in Orange Cove or to the Alta District Historical Society. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

