Service Information First Presbyterian Church 1540 M St Fresno, CA 93721 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church 1540 M Street Fresno , CA

John (Jack) Pierson Lamborn passed peacefully in Fresno on February 12th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jack was 3 months short of his 94 th birthday. This is a condensed version of Jack's amazing and fulfilling life! Jack (and his older brother Bob) was born in Anyox, British Columbia, Canada on May 21, 1926. Why Anyox? Jack's parents planned a 1-month visit with his mother's family in Anyox and they ended up staying in British Columbia for almost 5 years. After Canada, the family moved several times before finally ending up in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a Berkeley High Yellow Jacket, Jack earned varsity letters in both track & football. Jack was fast. Jack graduated high school in 1943 enrolled at Cal Berkeley for a short time (war time) then attended Merchant Marine Academy before joining the Navel Air Corps. As a Navy Air navigator Jack spent 2 years looking for German submarines. Never saw one. Jack was honorably discharged from the Navy in September of 1946. After leaving the Navy, Jack met his soon to be wife Elsie Dick who was studying at Berkeley Arts & Crafts. Jack later relocated to Elsie's hometown to attend Fresno State. Jack & Elsie were married at the First Presbyterian Church in June 1949. Jack's Business Life: After a short stint working for Elsie's father (Donald J. Dick) he went to work for PG & E as a Sales Manager of their new division marketing heating & air conditioners. After 5 years with PG & E, Jack and a partner purchased the heating & cooling equipment division from PG & E under the name of Valley Air Conditioning Supply. Because Jack's knowledge of heating & air conditioning was cutting edge at the time, an old college buddy in 1960 asked Jack to help develop, design & patent a new product - Insulated Flexible Air Ducting. The rest is history - Jack sold Valley A/C Supply to his partner and made flexible duct his business priority the rest of his life! Today JPL has 4 plants across the country and is the largest privately held flexible duct company in the USA. All because Jack Lamborn got the ball rolling 60-years ago. Jack's Favorite Sayings & Hang Outs: Papa Jack always had a few one liners for family & friends - "Genealogy is my bag, the older I get the more I brag" - "Born in Canada stopped me from running for President" and best of all "Don't think for one minute, this hasn't been fun". Special hang-outs - Jack & Elsie had a cabin at Huntington Lake for many years and later moved their "home away from home" to Pebble Beach. Jack was always "at home" when family and friends were close by. Jack always had a K9 by his side, all his life. His Golden retriever Chardy was his best friend. Jack and Elsie's Legacy: Children & Spouses; John & Pam - Kathy & Denny - Julie & Kip - Cary & Kate. Grand Children & Spouses; Amy & Kurt - Jason & Terra - Jeff & Carrie - Lindsay & Eric - Curtis & Lane - Matt & Courtney - Dawn & Chris - Carson. 