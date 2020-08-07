1/1
John Randol
It is with great sadness that the family of John David Randol, beloved son, brother, and uncle, announces his passing on August 1, 2020. He was a 1978 graduate of La Sierra High School in Carmichael, California, a United States Navy veteran, a nature lover, and sports enthusiast. John's loving heart and sharp mind will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May the Lord welcome him into His eternal home and bring him peace and joy that knows no end. Donations in John's honor, to the Midnight Mission midnightmission.org in Los Angeles, are appreciated.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
