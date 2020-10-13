John Ressler

November 22, 1926 - October 8, 2020

Fresno, California - Born November 22, 1926 in Fresno CA, went home to the Lord on October 8, 2020.

Always referred to lovingly as "Pop" he was the third son of four children of John Peter and Pauline Ressler. Alfred, the eldest brother was killed in action on Dec.8, 1941. Howard the second brother survived the war and passed away in 2008. Nadine Boyd is the youngest and last surviving sibling.

Pop was drafted into the Army during his senior year at Clovis high school. He served 6 months in occupied Japan before returning home. After his return home, His sister Nadine introduced him to her best friend Juanita Mae, they fell in love and in 1949 they were married.

Mom and Pop were blessed with 4 boys. Clinton Alfred, the oldest was taken in a tragic accident at the age of 28. Michael and his wife Lillian, (Mike passed away in 2018), Steven and his wife Julie and Timothy and his wife Victoria. Together Mom and Pop had 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Pop enjoyed sharing his many stories during the elevator trade business.

Mom pasted away in 2009, one month short of what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.

Pop, at the age of 93, just one month shy of his 94th birthday joined her and their savior on October 8th, 2020.

Pops immediate family will honor him at a graveside service on October 15 in Oakhurst, CA. The family wishes that any remembrances be to the Fresno Mission.





