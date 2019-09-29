John Richard Reynolds

John Richard Reynolds passed away on 9/22/2019. He taught Science at Tioga Jr High for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen Moore Reynolds; daughter, Cathleen Kozielski (husband Kyle) and grand-daughters, Stephanie and Shelby Lynn; grandson, Damion Dunn and great grandson Damion Dunn Jr.; his sister, Carol Ankenman, and brother, Clyde Reynolds, and their families. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on September 30th at the Clovis First Baptist Church. A full obituary can be found at dignitymemorial.com/obituary
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 29, 2019
