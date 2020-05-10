John Statler
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Carl Statler was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 17, 1944 to Carl Edward and Lois Marie Statler. He graduated from Arvin High School in 1962 where he was the Senior Class President, football player and wrestler. He went to Bakersfield College where he met his wife Judy. They were married in 1965 and had their son Ron later that year. He worked in the tire and auto repair undustry for much of his life and then became a school salesman 1992, and retired in 2008. John was always happy to lend a hand and was active in his community, wherever they lived. A man of many hobbies, he loved tinkering and woodworking, marksmanship, fishing, knife making, and travel. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always quick with a joke. John is survived by his wife Judy, his son Ron Statler and daughter-in-law Sara (Missy) Karabian- Statler of Fresno, Grandchildren Kara Statler and Mitchel Statler of Fresno, sister Sharon Churchill or Fresno, nephews Eric Mitchell of Kamuela, Hawaii and Martin Mitchell of Exeter, California and niece Heidi Stewart (né Mitchell) of Fresno. A memorial gathering will be planned after quarantine is lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved