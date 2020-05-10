John Carl Statler was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 17, 1944 to Carl Edward and Lois Marie Statler. He graduated from Arvin High School in 1962 where he was the Senior Class President, football player and wrestler. He went to Bakersfield College where he met his wife Judy. They were married in 1965 and had their son Ron later that year. He worked in the tire and auto repair undustry for much of his life and then became a school salesman 1992, and retired in 2008. John was always happy to lend a hand and was active in his community, wherever they lived. A man of many hobbies, he loved tinkering and woodworking, marksmanship, fishing, knife making, and travel. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always quick with a joke. John is survived by his wife Judy, his son Ron Statler and daughter-in-law Sara (Missy) Karabian- Statler of Fresno, Grandchildren Kara Statler and Mitchel Statler of Fresno, sister Sharon Churchill or Fresno, nephews Eric Mitchell of Kamuela, Hawaii and Martin Mitchell of Exeter, California and niece Heidi Stewart (né Mitchell) of Fresno. A memorial gathering will be planned after quarantine is lifted.

