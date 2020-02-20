Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Trimmell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Dale Trimmell was born to Joseph Dale and Chrystie Storm Trimmell on March 21, 1936, and passed away on February 15, 2020. John moved often with his family as a child living in many California cities such as San Marino, Springville, Concord, and Lafayette. During his school years, he was active in 4H Clubs, Boy Scouts and in his late teen years, he bred, raised and sold Arabian horses alongside his dad. John attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo earning a degree in Animal Husbandry. Immediately after college, he served in the United States Army. Following his time in the service, he went through a training program with Crocker National Bank that began his long career in the banking industry. His first position after training was as an Assistant-Manager at the Crocker Bank branch in Porterville, CA. John's banking career included several positions, relocations, and banks. He worked in the banking industry as a branch manager, ag and commercial lender, and as an auditor with such banks as Crocker, American National, Wells Fargo, and Sanwa bank. In Porterville, John met his sweetheart, Susan Thomas in July of 1964. They married on December 27th, 1964 and had recently celebrated their 55th anniversary. During their years in Porterville John was active in the Porterville Exchange Club, Jaycees, the First Congregational Church, the Fair Board, and on the Tulare County Grand Jury. In 1981 John and Susan moved their family to Clovis where he continued in banking. John leaves behind his wife Susan, daughter Chrystie Trimmell of Dallas Texas, daughter Traci and son in law David Triplitt, and his grandchildren Dawson and Toryn Triplitt, along with many life-long friends and banking colleagues. John loved his family and delighted in his grandchildren and grand dogs. He enjoyed cooking, reading, talking with his dear friends, and wine! Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of John Trimmell to the Central California Food Bank at 4010 E. Amendola Drive, Fresno CA 9375, or to We Hear You Foundation for Oral Deaf Education at 1107 E. Fairmont Avenue, Fresno CA 93704. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2020

