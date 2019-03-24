Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Victor Fennell. View Sign

John Victor Fennell was born August 10, 1933 in Dublin,Ireland. He helped manage the family dairy and agricultural farm and was a dedicated member of Castletown Church of Ireland. He spent meaningful time building projects for his church, such as the stone and mortar wall that surrounds the church, assisting in church services and drove the pastor to church on Sundays. At age 18, he left for England and became a successful clothier. While working he finished his business degree, took dance lessons, became a member of South Banburry Tennis Club, The Young Conservatives, The St. Mary's Sunday Night Club and The Church of England's Men's Society. He attended Queen Elizabeth's Coronation and rode his BMW motorcycle to Paris, France. He had a write up in the newspaper in England; All organizations wishing him good luck on his next adventure and how terribly he will be missed. So at 23 years old, he took a leap of faith and sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, on the ship The Empress of Scotland, to Quebec, Canada; then headed to Toronto, Canada where his clothier talents continued. He joined up with another tennis club and met his best friend Archibald, Sorbie from Scotland. Sometime after he took a challenging job with world renowned Cadbury. His drive and hard work always brought about success. At age 25, by the grace of God, he met the love of his life, Alice Sawicki and united in holy matrimony on July 18, 1959. Three years later he had his first child, a daughter and a year later, his second child another daughter. At the age of 30, he decided to expand his horizon taking his wife and children and moved to Hollywood California. He worked for Andrew Jergens and after one year he was transferred to Fresno, California. In 1964, at the age of 31, he made Fresno his home. He became an American citizen, built a beautiful house, was honored with multiple awards, went on numerous vacations and loved playing golf weekly. He will always be remembered as loving life and people, traveling, taking on new challenges, hard work, conquering the unknown, being a fabulous husband, great father, a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather,and loving God. He was a joyful man who taught us to live and love. We will always cherish and miss you, in the lives of your loving wife, Alice Sawicki, daughter, Rochelle Whitney and her husband, Donny Whitney, daughter, Gail Emerzian and her husband, Thomas Emerzian, grandchildren, Victoria Munoz and her significant partner, Jeffrey Lion, Nolte Emerzian, Amariese Emerzian and great-grandchild, Preston Clinton. Your last chapter and day completed of your amazing life, was on February 28, 2019. And God said, "I give them eternal life and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand." John 10:28

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

