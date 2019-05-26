Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Vindish. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pardini's Shaw/Van Ness Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Vindish was born Jan 16, 1947 in Fresno, CA. He graduated from McLane High School in 1964 and joined the Army in 1965. He was stationed in Germany, then headed to Vietnam from 1966-1967 where he earned several medals along with the Silver Star for Heroism. Upon arriving home, he was honored by Mayor Hyde with John Vindish Day on June 27, 1968. John became the first employee doing Horizontal Drilling for Pacific Boring for 35 years. He became part of the PB family. John met the love of his life, Susan Vindish, in 1978. On May 7, 1994 they took a trip to Reno where they finally said "I Do!" One of his proudest moments was becoming a Step Dad to Anthony and Mike, and a PaPa John to his Grandchildren. John excelled as an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. John's two favorite places were on his boat on Eastman Lake and at his home in Madera with his wife and loving dogs Cowboy & Clyde. John was preceded in death by his father Joe Vindish and his mother Martha Vindish. He is survived by his wife Susan Vindish, his step children Anthony Bispo, Mike Bispo and wife LaDonna, grandchildren; Mikala, Claire, Cody, Bella, Cece and his sister Marie Vindish. Johns family would like to send their deepest appreciation to Sherry Bushby, his caretaker. John will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pardini's on Shaw/Van Ness in Frenso on June 29th 2019 at 11:00 am. Remembrances may be made to Nancy Hinds Hospice. John J. Vindish was born Jan 16, 1947 in Fresno, CA. He graduated from McLane High School in 1964 and joined the Army in 1965. He was stationed in Germany, then headed to Vietnam from 1966-1967 where he earned several medals along with the Silver Star for Heroism. Upon arriving home, he was honored by Mayor Hyde with John Vindish Day on June 27, 1968. John became the first employee doing Horizontal Drilling for Pacific Boring for 35 years. He became part of the PB family. John met the love of his life, Susan Vindish, in 1978. On May 7, 1994 they took a trip to Reno where they finally said "I Do!" One of his proudest moments was becoming a Step Dad to Anthony and Mike, and a PaPa John to his Grandchildren. John excelled as an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. John's two favorite places were on his boat on Eastman Lake and at his home in Madera with his wife and loving dogs Cowboy & Clyde. John was preceded in death by his father Joe Vindish and his mother Martha Vindish. He is survived by his wife Susan Vindish, his step children Anthony Bispo, Mike Bispo and wife LaDonna, grandchildren; Mikala, Claire, Cody, Bella, Cece and his sister Marie Vindish. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close