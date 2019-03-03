Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wallace Masten. View Sign

John Wallace Masten was born August 29, 1943 in Fresno, California to Betty and Wallace Masten. He passed away at home on December 20, 2018 surrounded by family. John attended elementary and middle school in Fresno and graduated from Bullard High School in 1961. During his years at Bullard he was an accomplished athlete who played football and baseball. However, it was during his senior year that he found his true passion was golf. A celebration of life will be held at Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno, California at 2 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

