John Oat Warner, age 83, died peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's with his daughter Glory and former wife Melinda at his side. The doctors were stunned after he completely healed from stage 4 colon cancer prior to his Parkinson's diagnosis. John was born in Eagle Rock CA to Swedish parents, Claes and Cora, who were both educators. As a child he loved horses and later told many stories about his adventures working as a backcountry packer. He dropped out of high school and enlisted in the army at age 17, where he served 4 years in Germany as company clerk. He met and married a German woman. John befriended his boss who typed him up a fake high school diploma, which came in handy when he began pursuing his degree in Ornamental Horticulture at Cal Poly. He started a landscaping business during his college years. John worked some 25 years as an educator in Los Angeles, cultivating his knowledge and love of California native plants during his teaching years. He led many plant walks in the hills of Los Angeles and loved nature. After the death of his first wife Eva, he married a woman half his age and started a new family. Five children later, he retired at age 55, and moved his large family to the foothills of Madera County into a tiny cabin he built in the off-grid community of Finegold. His older brother Wendell also had a cabin close by. There, his second marriage began to unravel. After a couple years of luggable loo / back-to-the-earth living, he purchased his final home in Madera Ranchos. In 1996, with the help of his third wife Vilma, he started a flower farm. After the divorce, his many children continued building the business. He spent the rest of his life "Living the Agrarian Dream" as he would say. Local residents have enjoyed the unique flowers and plants sold at area farmers markets. In his later years, John was content to remain in the background, as grower and resident philosopher of his beloved garden. His varied interests included an appreciation for folk music, although he hated noise, bicycling (riding 75 miles on his 74th birthday), food production and preservation, permaculture, and Whole Systems Theory as it applied both to both growing plants, and classroom techniques. He considered his methods radical, leaving his approach to gardening as a legacy and model for sustainable living. He was an advocate for peace, social equality and frugality. He despised the automobile and was always looking for ways to reduce his environmental footprint. He was the originator of the bread bag shoes, double whammy sprinkler, and the air sandwich. His love for his family was perennial, like the green grass and trees around us. 