John William Myers, age 36, died August 11, 2020. He was born to Peter and Trisha Myers in Tarzana, Ca. on July 7, 1984. John's name means "God's gracious gift" and truly John was a gift to his family and friends who loved him deeply. John was a bright light in the world and will be greatly missed. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, infectious laughter, sense of humor and his ability to light up a room. His quiet, loving and thoughtful nature, his contributions, his love for animals, his determination and strength, his intellect and many talents including music, photography and writing will live on in the hearts and memories of his loved ones. John loved music all his life and was a classically trained musician from an early age. He played clarinet with the Fresno Youth Orchestra and performed in many Honor bands and Honor orchestras throughout his school career. He attended Berylwood Elementary (Simi Valley), Toby Lawless Elementary, Tenaya Middle School and Fresno Christian High School. He consistently received awards for academics and music throughout his education. He attended Central Oregon Community College and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. His hope was to help find a cure for cancer. John is survived by his wife, Kristy, Parents Peter and Trisha Myers, sister Julie Myers and nephew Elijah Myers -Hotz, Paternal grandmother Paula Myers, Aunts and Uncles Cheryl Hancock, Ron and Cheri Myers, Paul Smead, Maryanne Bateman and Kathleen Buckley, Cousins Daniel Campbell, Brent Myers, Trevor Myers, Brooke and Brandon Hancock, Melissa Sipma and Jenna Parde. John is preceded in death by his Paternal grandfather Dr. William F. Myers, Maternal grandparents Dr. John B. Smead and Genie Smead, Uncles William F. Myers Jr., Martin Diaz, Cousin Lily Bryan and his beloved cat, Victoria. Donations may be made in John's memory to charities important to him: Valley Animal Center (valleyanimal.org) Feral Paws Rescue Group (www.feralpawsrescuegroup.org) Oregon Humane Society (oregonhumane.org) American Cancer Society
(cancer.org) A private memorial to celebrate John's life will be held in Westlake Village, Ca.