In Fresno December 1980, age 77. Born in Shreveport, LA, she lived in Fresno County 40 years. Worked for Fresno Economic Opportu nity Commission for 28 years. She was an Executive Secretary and Used her wisdom and wit to mentor youth whose path she crossed until her official retirement September 2019. Leaving to cherish her memory is one brother Stanley Butler, 3 Sisters, Sandra Butler, Hueylene Meeks and Viretta Wilson and a sister through friendship Kim Snow, 3 nephews, and five nieces and a host of grandnephews, grandniece, cousins, family and friends that loved her. Services at 10:00am February 15, 2020 Jesse Cooley's Jr. Funeral Home Chapel Interment in Mountain View Cemetary Repass in Elite Event Venue