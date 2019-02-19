Jose Muñoz De León was born on June 19, 1927 in Weslaco, TX. On February 6, 2019 at the age of 91, he went to be with his beloved wife Antonia G. De León, daughter Delia "Dolly" Ybarra and son Ramon De León. Jose passed away while surrounded by his family. He is survived by his 9 children, Roy, Roland, Jose Jr, Ida, Odette, Delfina, Roosevelt, Toni & Tino, 40 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren & 17 great great grandchildren. Jose was a man who loved to spend time with family and tell funny stories. He was strong, active and very loved. His strength and love will always be a source of inspiration for us. We love you Dad and we love you Grandpa. Wake/Funeral services: Thursday 2/21/19 from 6-9pm and Friday 2/22/19 from 9-11am @ The Table Foursquare Church 2727 N First St. Immediately Following will be the Burial Services at 11:30 @ Belmont Memorial Park 201 N Teilman
|
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 19, 2019