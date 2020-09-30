Joseph Camoroda passed away on 9/22/2020 at the age of 92. He was born 1/19/28 to Tony Camoroda and Delia Guiralorrocca in Fresno, where he spent his entire life. He graduated from Edison High School, served honorably as a corpsman in the US Navy, then graduated from 4 C's College. He had a rewarding 52-year career with Builders Concrete before retiring at the age of 82. He was loved by many and was known for his kindness and optimistic outlook on life. No matter what health issues he had, he would always say, "today is a good day." Joe was a proud and long time member of the Verdi Club, serving a term as President. He spent many years supporting the SJM Boosters Club, volunteering his time at bingo nights and football games. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Delia Camoroda, and his first wife Lucretia Camoroda. His will be dearly missed by his wife, Dina; children Tony Camoroda, Angela and Leon Valley, Mari and Cliff Raley, Mauro and Bettina Camoroda, Morgan and Marci Dailey, and Louana Peterson; his brothers Andrew (and his wife Phyllis) Camoroda, and Anthony Camoroda; He was adored by his 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He found great joy in family gatherings and was very proud of each and every family member. Joe also had many friends, too numerous to name, who will also miss him dearly. Viewing is October 1st, 4-8 pm at Sterling Smith Funeral Home 1103 E Street, Fresno. Celebration of Life-Rosary and Funeral Mass at St Paul Newman Center 1572 E Barstow Ave., Fresno, Friday, October 2nd, at 10 am. Due to COVID, we are limiting attendance at the Mass to family and close friends. Private Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.

