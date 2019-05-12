Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Audelo. View Sign Service Information Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Yucaipa 35208 Yucaipa Blvd. Yucaipa , CA 92399 (909)-797-1101 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Yucaipa 35208 Yucaipa Blvd. Yucaipa , CA 92399 View Map Service 11:30 AM Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Yucaipa 35208 Yucaipa Blvd. Yucaipa , CA 92399 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Just short of his 82 birthday Hector passed away at the VA Hospital in Loma Linda California. He was hospitalized with an infection and past away on April 25th, 2019 Hector was born on May 25th, 1937 to Gertrude and Jose Audelo in San Fernando California. He was the last surviving of nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters. Hector grew up in the family bakery business lead by his father. He held many positions in the bakery industry in Northern as well as Southern California including running his own bakery in Fresno. Hector served in the United States Army and served as Commander of American Legion Post 509. Hector loved football, baseball and always cheered for the Dodgers but the number one team he supported was his family. He is survived by his wife Sharon Audelo, his mother in-law Bernice Gregory, son Joseph Audelo and wife Jennifer, daughter Lori and husband Jim Kirby, son Mark Audelo, son Jody Gregory and wife Kristi, daughter Jamie and husband Greg Stuart, daughter Barbara and husband Donald Gibbons, daughter Teresa and husband Christopher Yang Grandchildren Jami Brink, Lindsay Audelo, Amanda Kirby, Kaitlin Kirby, Mark Audelo, Ryan Daniel, Shaylee Gibbons, Brian Stuart, Aidan Littleton, Kailee Littleton, Jacob Stuart, Ashlynn Littleton, Joseph Audelo, Sydnie Dolbee, Jaxon Webb, Edith Yang and four great grandchildren. Viewing service Funeral burial and Celebration of Life. Thursday May 16, 2019 Emerson-Bartlett Funeral Home 35208 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa CA 92399. Viewing 9-11am Service 11:30am Riverside National Cenetery 22495 Van Buren Vlvd., Riverside, CA 92518 1:30 Riverside Memorial Burial. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019

