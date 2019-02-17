Joseph C. Palacios passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019