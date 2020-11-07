Joseph Garabedian

February 7, 1924 - November 1, 2020

Fresno, California - Joseph Garabedian was born to John and Rose Garabedian on February 7, 1924 on the family home ranch on Temperance Avenue. He attended Lone Star Grammar School until 1938 and graduated from Fowler High School in 1942. While in high school he was very active in sports, band, orchestra and FFA.

A man of the Greatest Generation, he left home on February 14, 1944 to serve his country as a member of the 96th Infantry Division as a heavy machine gunner. He was wounded in action on Leyte Island in the Philippines after which he spent a year in the hospital recovering from his wounds. He was honorably discharged in November of 1945. For his service to our country he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Philippine Liberation Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal, Victory Medal, American Theater Service Medal, and a Presidential Citation.

In February of 1946 Joe and his two older brothers, Mike and Charly, started Valley Welding and Machine Works which manufactured grape raisin dehydrators and other patented products and prototypes, to be sold worldwide. To this day, the company is still supplying all types of food processing machinery for many domestic and international companies.

In 1953 Joe married Rosalie Simonian, the great love of his life. In this loving marriage of 66 years, Joe and Rosalie raised their three treasured children, Jane, Joanne and Michael and cherished their time with their five grandsons, John, Mark, Joseph, Blake, and Michael.

Joe was a dedicated member of the California Armenian Home Board of Directors for 24 years, held all offices of the Selma chapter of the Triple X Fraternity, and was honored to be Grand Master of all 11 CA state chapters of the Fraternity. For 20 years he also held all offices for his 96th Infantry Division Association reunions. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, reading, winning at backgammon, and swimming with his five grandsons. Joe and Rosalie were very dedicated Fresno State Red Wave fans holding season tickets for 30 years for baseball, basketball and football games. During his last several years, Joe felt very blessed and grateful for his great life and family and was very dedicated to working out at his gym three times a week to maintain strength and mobility.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosalie, his parents, his 7 sisters, and his 2 brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Tebbets and her husband Steve; his daughter Joanne Garabedian; his son Michael Garabedian and his wife Allison; grandchildren, John Tebbets; Mark Tebbets and his wife Alexandria; Joseph, Blake, and Michael Garabedian; and many nephews and nieces that he held dear.

A very special thanks to Dr. Steven Chooljian and his staff for the excellent medical care Joe received and also to Joe's all-star team of caregivers; Amparo, Brandy, Christina, Cindy, and Linda; for all their support and loving care.

A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93726 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. followed by a private burial service.

Remembrances may be sent to St. Paul Armenian Church, California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno, CA 93727, or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Ste. 101, Fresno, CA93711.





