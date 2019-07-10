Joseph Gilbert Pineda

Joseph Gilbert Pineda was the victim of a head on collision while working in Nevada. Joseph was 51 years old graduated from McLane High School in 1986 and from Devry College in 1988. Joseph was a loving husband to his wife Tammy and Father to children Kylie, Mason, Emily, preceded in death by daughter Katelyn. Joseph is survived by two children of a previous marriage Kayli and Nikolaus. Also parents Gilbert of Visalia, Elena of Clovis, brothers; John Pruitt, Jim and Richard Hernandez and sister Mary. A celebration of Life Service will be held at Yosemite Falls Cafe, 4020 N. Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 at 5:00 PM. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers or cards to Joseph Pineda GOFUNDME accounts.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 10, 2019
