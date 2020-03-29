Joe passed at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Fresno, oldest of 12 children to Harold and Anne Guyette. Survived by his wife Mary Schulte -Guyette & his daughters: Jane, Julie and Joe'l. Grandkids: Danielle, Ryan, Liz, Nathan and Emma. Siblings: Sr. Mary, Judy, John, Ellen, Philip, Stacia, Stella, Anita, Andy (deceased), Harold and Stephen. Joe worked for PG&E for 31 years and was known for his big personality, love of family, mechanical ingenuity, collection of tools, humor, strong will, and faith. Visit Joe's Memorial page at www.never-gone.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020