Joseph Guyette (1941 - 2020)
Obituary
Joe passed at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Fresno, oldest of 12 children to Harold and Anne Guyette. Survived by his wife Mary Schulte -Guyette & his daughters: Jane, Julie and Joe'l. Grandkids: Danielle, Ryan, Liz, Nathan and Emma. Siblings: Sr. Mary, Judy, John, Ellen, Philip, Stacia, Stella, Anita, Andy (deceased), Harold and Stephen. Joe worked for PG&E for 31 years and was known for his big personality, love of family, mechanical ingenuity, collection of tools, humor, strong will, and faith. Visit Joe's Memorial page at www.never-gone.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020
