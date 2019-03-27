Joseph Gerard Healy was born on May 21, 1942 to James P. Healy and C. Rose Healy (née Murphy) in Brooklyn, NY Joe was Rose and Jim's fourth child, all boys: Joe followed James Patrick, William Peter, and John Paul into the Long Island world. Joe a ttended schools in New Hyde Park where he grew up, was an altar boy at Notre Dame Church, and later became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Nassau Community College, then joined the Marine Corp where he trained as a helicopter pilot. After training at Pensacola, Joe served in Viet Nam during 1967 and 1968 where he was awarded a Purple Heart. Joe flew for New York Helicopters, Hawaii Helicopters Int., and owned Huron Ag. Helicopters for 37 years. Besides his three brothers and many nieces and nephews, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Paula Delaney Healy, two sons: Matthew Thomas Healy and Adam Kimo Healy, two daughtersinlaw: Angela Healy and Addie Healy, and four grandchildren: Ian (17), Quinn (13), Elyn (7), and Kaitlyn (5). A memorial Mass will be celebrated on March 29 at 10 am. St. Peter's Church in Lemoore followed by a reception at Kings Country Club in Hanford.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 27, 2019