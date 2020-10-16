Joseph Hernandez

December 2, 1952 - October 7, 2020

Fresno , California - Joseph Michael Hernandez, 67, of Fresno Ca, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Fresno. Joe was born on December 2, 1952, in Fresno California, to Emilio and Emma Hernandez.

Joe made a significant impact by the way he treated people with respect and kindness, was highly respected by those he worked with, and a sincere caring person who felt a great sense of responsibility toward his family and everyone in his life. He was known to have lots of grace and a sense of dignity that he carried through to the very end. He will always be remembered for his love, kindness, values, sense of humor and his overwhelming generosity. Joe was always happy to give and share, and to do nice things for the people he cared and loved. He never asked for anything in return - only their friendship.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emilio Hernandez; sisters, Diane Hernandez and Martha Torres. Joe is survived by his mother Emma Hernandez; wife Martina Hernandez; brother, sisters and their spouses, John & Grace Hernandez, Helen Hernandez, and Lupe & Richard Zavala; his three children and their spouses; Joann & Dionicio Martinez, Adrianne Hernandez, Joseph & Corissa Hernandez; and his four grandchildren; Christopher & Samantha Martinez, Ryan & Liana Hernandez.





