Joseph I. Garcia, 87, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on December 4, 1932 in Puerto de Luna, New Mexico. At the age of 19, he moved to Fresno and began working as a baggage porter at the old Hotel California. There he met a man who admired his work ethic and offered him a job in construction. This led to a life-long passion for building and creating. His talents lead him to become one of the first Hispanic building superintendents in the valley. After an on-the-job injury, he decided to work only for himself and started J.I. Garcia Construction, Inc. in 1982. He, along with his oldest son Joseph, built that business into one of the largest Hispanic-owned construction companies in California. After retiring, Joe spent most of his time polishing his quick wit, watching old western movies, serving with the Knights of Columbus and enjoying visits from his many family members. He and his wife of 60 years always opened their home to family and friends and that's where many great memories were created. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Delia V. Garcia, his 5 children, Grace G. Daniels, Joseph V. Garcia and his wife Rosie, Greg Garcia and his wife Kristi, Cecelia M. Gonzales and her husband Anthony and Phillip M. Garcia and his wife Rebekah. He is also survived by his siblings Ida L. Munoz and her husband Joe, Mary Rose Garcia, Jesse V. Garcia and his wife Valerie, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Candido and Agapita Garcia, sister Virginia G. Chavez and her husband Esmael Chavez, and brothers Adam Estevan Garcia and Ismael Campos. Joe will always be remembered for his devotion to the Lord our God, his wife and family, and the rosary of which his mother taught him how to pray. Due to the COVID crisis, there will be no public services Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 26, 2020

