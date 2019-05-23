Joseph Huerta was born on October 15, 1922, in Toledo Oregon and he passed away recently at the young age of 96. Joseph is preceded in death by his sons Joey and Jerry, daughter Linda, and the love of his life Pauline. He is survived by his daughter Sandy, son Michael, brother Pete, sisters Lupe and Jenny, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joseph was a dedicated employee of Caltrans where he worked as a Senior Delineator for 44 years. Additionally, he was a highly decorated World War II combat-wounded veteran. Joseph was a caring father who emphasized the importance of education and sportsmanship among his children and grandchildren. His favorite activities included playing poker with family on the weekends (especially when he won), dancing at the Senior Center, attending Fresno State softball games, playing Reel 'Em In at the casino, and going to McDonald's every Sunday. We will continue to give 'em heck in your honor, Dad. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 23, 2019